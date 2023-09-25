Tree trimming worker rescued, taken to hospital after being trapped in boom lift in central Toledo

The worker was taken to the hospital after the boom lift got caught in the tree, trapping the worker.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A tree trimming worker was rescued and taken to the hospital after being trapped in a boom lift in central Toledo, according to the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department.

The call came in around 2:20 p.m. and it took about an hour to rescue the worker. The condition of the worker is unknown, but TFRD on scene tell WTOL 11 that he was "alert and conscious."

The City of Toledo's forestry division was also on scene and helped assist Toledo Fire & Rescue with their own equipment.

It is unclear if it was a private tree trimming company or if it was rented equipment.

Stick with WTOL 11 for updates as this is a developing story.

