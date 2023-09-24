TPD: Wrong way crash on Anthony Wayne Bridge leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

TPD confirmed in reports that a driver was killed after colliding head on with a wrong way driver on the Anthony Wayne Bridge early Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A two-vehicle crash on the Anthony Wayne Bridge left one man dead and one woman injured early Sunday.

Toledo police responded to the scene of the crash around 2 a.m. on the Anthony Wayne Bridge at South Summit Street and Clayton Street in east Toledo.

One male driver was killed at the scene, TPD confirmed in reports. They have yet to release the driver’s identity.

According to police reports, an 18-year-old female was driving the wrong way when she crashed head on into another car that was traveling eastbound.

She was rushed to the hospital. No further updates on her condition were given at this time.

The crash briefly shut down the Anthony Wayne Bridge Sunday morning, according to TPD.

The crash remains under investigation.