TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools have announced new safety procedures for the 2019 high school basketball season.

TPS says the changes are being made with the safety and security of students, staff, families and spectators in mind.

The changes for this season are as follows:

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to the first game of the night

Freshman games will begin at 4:45 p.m.

If there is no freshman game, then the first game will be the junior varsity game, which will begin at 6 p.m.

Students who attend one of the participating schools must show their school ID for admission to the game. Students without a valid ID will not be admitted .

. Spectators who are not students will be asked to show valid ID

Metal detectors will be used at all TPS home basketball games

TPS elementary students/younger spectators must be accompanied by an adult at all times

Students who attend other TPS high schools or other local schools must be accompanied by an adult to attend the game

Tickets will only be sold at the gate – no presale tickets sold at schools

No ticket sales after the end of the 2nd quarter of the varsity game (Varsity Games begin at 7:30 PM)

There will be no re-entry to the field house or gymnasium

The student dress code must be followed at athletic events, meaning no gang-related attire, no masks or facial coverings or memorial t-shirts or clothing

No backpacks or large bags will be permitted into the field house or gymnasium– all spectators and their belongings are subject to being searched

The school says officers from the TPS Department of Public Safety and school personnel reserve the right to refuse entrance to any student or spectator.

TPS recently updated the safety plan of their high school football games after reports of shots fired at a Woodward High School game.

RELATED: TPS updates safety plan after shooting panic at high school football game

RELATED: Two detained by TPD after gunfire near Woodward High School