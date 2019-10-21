TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at Toledo Public Schools said enough is enough after there were reports of shots fired at the Woodward High School football game Friday.

"One of the things that this does for us is that we always...it provides an opportunity to focus in and reflect on everything that we do," TPS Deputy Superintendent, Jim Gant said.

Each week the school district holds meetings after sporting events to evaluate the safety of the previous week. Monday's meeting had a different tone.

"In this situation we take a look at the safety and security of our families and our students, and our players and try to figure out exactly what we want to do as a result of that," said the Gant said.

After an investigation, Toledo Police found a total of ten shell casings on or close to the schools grounds, prompting change for the district.

"I know there have been some issues in terms of curfew and other things like that. So, what we're really looking to do is really take a look at what we need to do in terms of restrictions, we'll take a look at who has access how they have access and those types of things and we'll make adjustments based upon that," Gant said.

For the safety of families, they are looking at changing how they do everything, from what happens in classes to outside extracurricular activities, not just football games.

Gant said that families and students can begin to see these changes immediately.

Toledo Public Schools will be releasing more information in the coming days on what specific changes will happen in terms of safety. WTOL will continue to keep you updated as soon as new information becomes available.

