TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people are in Toledo Police custody after gunshots were fired near Woodward High School during Friday night's football game. The game was halted and student and spectators were evacuated into the high school.

Multiple Toledo Police units combed the high school and the neighborhood surrounding the school after the report of the shooting, which came just after 9 p.m. as Woodward was playing Rogers. Evidence of shots fired was found at the high school. No one was injured.

Police are still investigating the incident, and asks for any information to be called in to Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Callers may remain anonymous.

TPD's Shot Spotter devices also detected gunfire happened near east Central Avenue as well as the evidence of shots fired on school grounds.

The game was suspended early in the fourth quarter, and spectators and students moved into to Woodward High School for safety reasons while police investigated.

Below is a statement is from Patty Mazur, Senior Director of Communications for TPS:

"Tonight's football game at Woodward High School was interrupted after gunshots were heard in the vicinity of the stadium. As a precautionary measure, all spectators and student athletes were moved from the stadium into the school. We appreciate the cooperation and understanding of the fans as they were asked to remain in the school while the area was secured. Toledo Police and the TPS Department of Public Safety are currently investigating the incident."

No suspects or victims have been reported at this time.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.