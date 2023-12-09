TPD: Man ejected after crashing speeding car into utility pole in south Toledo early Tuesday

A nearby motorist found the male laying on the ground, got out of their car and began performing CPR on him until fire crews could arrive and take over.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A nasty, single-vehicle crash in south Toledo leaves one man fighting for his life early Tuesday.

This happened just before 1 a.m. on Reynolds Road at Angola Road.

Toledo police at the scene told WTOL 11 the driver was traveling northbound on Reynolds at a high speed when he crashed into a metal utility pole and was ejected from the vehicle.

A nearby motorist found the male laying on the ground, got out of their car and began performing CPR on him until fire crews could arrive and take over.

The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. The driver ejected from his car remains in the hospital.

The impact of the collision was so intense that it ripped the engine out of the car.

An accident investigator was called out to the scene.