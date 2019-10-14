BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A month after a hit and run driver killed 18-year-old Terra State student Tony Ervin, the family is still looking for answers.

"It's been a nightmare, I mean pretty much for my family, my brother and his wife obviously. And the kids are obviously having a really hard time," Ervin's Aunt Theresa Boggs said.

On the night of September 11, Tony Ervin was headed home from class at Terra State Community College. His car broke down according to police and while he was working on it, he was hit by another driver who didn't stop.

Ervin died of his injuries four days later.

"He was all excited. he got his license and he started going to Terra just two or three weeks before the accident," Boggs said.

Ervin's family has fliers out in towns surrounding the accident scene and despite a $25,000 reward, the driver still hasn't been caught.

"They're thinking it's a gray Dodge Dakota, a small truck. It has obviously, front end damage," Boggs said.

Boggs said the community has been incredibly supportive, especially Ervin's high school band. They've been selling wristbands for three dollars each to support the family and there's an event coming up.

"A Tony Ervin Memorial benefit next Saturday in Bloomdale. There's going to be a silent auction and there's going to be a bike run in the beginning," Boggs said.

Anyone with information in this case should call the Freemont Post of the Ohio State Troopers at 419-332-0085.