TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are turning to the public to help identify a man who is wanted for theft and use of a stolen credit card.

The suspect has short hair, an arm sleeve tattoo and either piercings or tattoos on the back of his neck.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

