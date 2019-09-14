FREMONT, Ohio — A Terra State Community College student was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash near the school Wednesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Tony Ervin, 18, was struck by a small silver pickup truck on Napoleon Road after his car broke down. According to his family, two people stopped to help Tony with his car. While Tony was walking around his vehicle he was struck by an oncoming car. The driver did not stop, according to police.

One of the Good Samaritans that stopped to help Tony told police the vehicle that hit him was a small silver pickup truck.

If anyone has information regarding the accident, please contact Sgt. Walter or Trooper Young at the Fremont Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-332-0085.

