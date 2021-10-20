Toledoans come together in efforts to reduce gun violence in the Glass City

Data that shows communities are asking for parental supervision, youth programming and a better relationship with police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledoans young and old are joining in the efforts to reduce gun violence in their city.

A crowd of more than 50 people met Tuesday night at Waite High School to discuss the findings of community conversations led by Toledo's anti-violence champion JoJuan Armour.

One resident highlighted gun violence with the youth of Toledo as a big problem.

"Gun violence with our youth. Because my brother was shot on Friday or Saturday morning when he was with his friends," said Tara Distel.

She and her sister Rae Distel say their 16-year-old brother Roman Distel was shot at a gathering over the weekend. He is in critical condition.

His sisters are now joining Armour's efforts to reduce gun violence in Toledo.

"We are doubling back to share information that was collected from conversations with the community. Just engaging them about what they're seeing as it relates to violence. Again, we have to get their input," said Armour, the program manager for the Mayor's Initiative to Reduce Gun Violence.

This is the second of three meetings happening this week in different locations in Toledo.

In a room filled with high school students and other community members and leaders, Armour shared data that shows communities are asking for parental supervision, youth programming and a better relationship with police.

"In east Toledo there were three themes, all related to youth engagement activities and events. But most themes were considered around how to keep them involved and how to keep them positive," said Armour.

At this time last year, Toledo had 46 homicides. As of Oct. 15, the city is now at 54; eight more, with two more months left to go this year.

The Distel sisters say they agree something needs to be done.

"Hoping to see change from what [Armour] talked about and hoping that there's steps that we can do or if they need us to do," said Rae Distel.

With the information gathered, Armour will then create actions to put these needs into motion.

"We then are identifying our community coalition's teams," added Armour.

All in order to reduce gun violence in the Glass City and the pain families are going through.

"It's terrible. I mean, I wouldn't wish this on my worst enemy," said Rae.