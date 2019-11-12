TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council passed an amendment Tuesday that would outlaw the sale of prefilled flavored vape pods anywhere in Toledo.



The legislation, which passed 11-1, would only allow “retail vapor specialty businesses” to sell vaping products. That means gas stations, grocery stores, etc., would not be allowed to sell any vaping products. Flavored vape liquid would be allowed to be sold at vape shops. Prefilled, nonflavored pods would also be allowed to be sold at vape shops.



Violators would face a variety of punishments, depending on their status and number of violations:

If a first time offender is an organization as defined in Section 501.11(d), the court shall impose a fine of not less than $250.

If the offender is an organization and has previously been convicted of a violation of this section, then the court shall impose a fine of not less than $500.

If a first time offender is not an organization, the court shall impose a fine of not less than $50.

If an offender is not an organization and has previously been convicted of a violation of this section, then the court shall impose a fine of not less than $100.

