TOLEDO, Ohio — Some high school football players are in hot water after things got heated at Thursday night's Scott-Rogers game.

"Everybody is pretty frustrated over the whole situation," said Linda Meyers, Transformational Leader for Toledo Public Schools. She said the game between Scott and Rogers High School was called just before halftime because of unsportsmanlike conduct.

"There were some late hits and that always draws a flag. It's not allowed during football games or any other time. It's unsportsmanlike when you're out there playing," Meyers said.

She said words were also exchanged that resulted in the referees calling the game, in accordance with Ohio athletics regulations.

Five players were ejected and will be suspended for one game and there could be more disciplinary action taken as the district continues to review the situation.

"We will work with all the teams and those involved and the others so that it does not repeat again," Meyers said.

TPS wants to drive home a message with players. "Go out there, play the game with your heart. We know when you go out there, emotions tend to get in the way but always remember you're not just representing your team or the district or the school, but you're representing yourself," Meyers said.

Even though the game wasn't completed, Rogers was given the win. The Rams were winning 8-3 just before halftime when the game was halted.

