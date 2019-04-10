TOLEDO, Ohio — It was an unlikely end to a city league football game Thursday night in Toledo.

The varsity game between Scott and Rogers High School was called just before halftime.

Toledo Public Schools officials say the reason being the call was due to the unsportsmanlike conduct of players from both teams, such as late hits and players yelling at referees.

Both coaches were called to midfield by the refs and the game ended.

The situation will be further reviewed by representatives from both schools Friday.

This is a developing story. WTOL will update this story as more details are confirmed.