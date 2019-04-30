TOLEDO, Ohio — Rogers High School went under a brief lockdown after an altercation involving a parent and several students on Tuesday.

The dispute took place in the main office after there was a misunderstanding between two students. A parent came to the school as a result of the incident.

Toledo police and Toledo Public Schools security officers put the building on lockdown to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

The students involved face disciplinary action.

According to school officials, classes continued and dismissal occurred at the regular time.

This story is developing.