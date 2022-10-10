'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal

The TPS Board of Education voted Monday to oppose the Ohio Board of Education's proposal to define gender as binary and unable to be changed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed.

The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea, caused outrage at a state board meeting in September.

"This is really to send a message to the state board of ed," TPS Board of Education member Chris Varwig said. "We agree on student-centered decision making and advocating for all students and so we're letting them know that this district is going to stay focused on students and not the political games (OBE is) playing."

New federal Title IX changes were announced earlier this year in an effort to protect students against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. Schools that didn't adopt the changes could be limited to federal funding, including money for school lunches.

During the meeting in September, Shea said this proposal is to stand up against that threat and protect students.

He said females will lose protection from males in bathrooms and is concerned about males having access to bathrooms and locker rooms meant for girls.

He also said girls will lose the opportunity for scholarships and other athletic opportunities due to boys having the ability to compete against them.

The proposal states educators would alert parents when their children ask to be called a different name or pronoun.

Varwig said the proposal is political and politics have no room in public education.

"Any time that you start targeting a specific group of children, I'm offended by it and every parent in the state should be offended by it," Varwig said.

Some at the TPS board meeting feel the state board is overstepping.

"Their role is supposed to be curriculum and how we guide them, not how we're supposed to see them," TPS Board of Education Vice President Sheena Barnes said.

Barnes testified against the proposal at a state board meeting a few weeks ago.

"I would rather have a conversation about gun violence and making sure our kids are safe in school, but instead I had to spend 14 hours fighting this resolution that attacks kids," Barnes said.

OBE is expected to discuss the proposal at a meeting Wednesday.