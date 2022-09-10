Victims identified in Friday shooting at Whitmer High School football game

The wounded include a 17-year-old Whitmer student and two adults.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police identified three people Monday who were shot three days prior at a high school football game.

According to a police report, the victims are Maurice Winfree, 21, of Toledo, Breanna Burwell, 28, of Kissimmee, Fla., and a 17-year-old Whitmer High School student. WTOL 11 does not name underage victims.

All three are expected to make a full recovery.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. during the fourth quarter of the Whitmer-Central Catholic game at Whitmer. More than 12 gunshots were heard at the southwest corner of the stadium near the main entrance.

People in the stands began to take cover and flee. Police found several shell casings on the ground behind the field house.