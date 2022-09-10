Toledoans say more needs to be done to prevent violence from happening

Shawn Mahones Sr. works with juveniles to steer them away from crime and says violence will keep happening unless officials' step up and listen.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Friday's shooting during Whitmer and Central Catholic's high school football game has left many people frustrated about violence in Toledo.

It's events like this that Shawn Mahones Sr., founder of Young Men and Women for Change, is working to prevent after seeing them time and time again.

He says groups like his want to help but they aren't getting enough support.

"When we're not given the opportunity to bring something to the table as far as resources, and you kind of throw that to the trash or kick it to the curb. This is a result of what we're going to get in the community," said Mahones.

Mahones said the city has had low interest in funding for programs such as his own which work to keep kids away from unhealthy choices.

"If nothing changes then nothing changes, there has to be some form of accountability program, or some type of accountability put in place," said Mahones.

He said the crime will only keep growing in different parts of the city if something isn't done from the inner city to the outer city.

Mothers like Jodie Banasza have also been concerned with violence, but after attending the game with her family on Friday to watch her son play for Central she said she has seen more than enough.

"The lack of human decency and human respect is appalling to me," said Banasza. "When you don't care about the people around you, we become objects instead of souls and violence becomes very easy."

She said she wants to see more than just arrests being made. Rather she said there need to be actions to prevent crime from happening so everyone can feel safe.

"I want to know that my city administrators have my back, city council has my back. And right now, I don't feel that at all," said Banasza.