Did Carmanetta Wilson, a co-defendant in Damia Ezell's death, violate her parole?

Wilson posted bond on Wednesday and was shot in a drive-by shooting less than 24 hours later. A Toledo defense attorney said she likely did not violate parole.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police continue to investigate a drive-by shooting from Thursday that sent three to the hospital, including a co-defendant in the homicide of 10-year-old Damia Ezell.

23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson was charged with two counts of obstructing justice in the case back in September and posted bail on Wednesday.

She was shot only 24 hours later, at the intersection of Lagrange and North Expressway drive.

Toledo Police said three people were in the vehicle when another car pulled up and fired into the vehicle, causing the driver to drive through a sign and down a ravine into water. The driver and passengers were taken to a local hospital for treatment, with the wounds expected to be non-fatal as of Thursday.

But was Wilson violating her bail by driving around in public?

The specifics of Wilson's bail arrangement are currently unknown. But, she was able to pay 10% of her $75,000 dollar bail with the help of a bail bondsman.

Mark Hill, the president of Toledo Bail Bonds LLC, said unless ordered to house arrest, Wilson is likely able to move to and from places like her job, and likely wasn't violating her bail.

Wilson is listed as a high-flight risk bail subject, so she wears an ankle monitor full-time. Toledo Defense Attorney Gerome Phillips said if she had been violating her parole the night of the incident, she would be in court again facing additional charges for violating her terms.

Phillips said Thursday's shooting is not likely to affect Wilson's case in the shooting death of Damia Ezell.

"(It) should not affect her case in any way. (Wilson) is the victim of a crime herself," he said of the drive-by shooting. "It doesn't change the facts of what they allege she's done, but the court will determine if she's guilty or not guilty and if she is guilty, what the penalty will be."

Wilson is one of three people charged in Ezell's death. The other two, Dearryl Cornelious and Byron Cleveland, were both charged with aggravated murder.