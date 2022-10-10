Terra State, Heidelberg University launch dual enrollment program

Students can enroll at both for residential nursing, business, health science, psychology and sport management programs beginning in the spring of 2023

TIFFIN, Ohio — Terra State Community College and Heidelberg University have launched a dual enrollment partnership program to make it easier for students to get degrees and start careers.

The partnership started four years ago with the residential nursing program. Now, business, health science, psychology and sport management will be added.

Once signed on, students will take their first two years of classes at Terra State, then seamlessly transfer to Heidelberg with an option to continue directly into Heidelberg's Master of Business Administration programs.

"It's really a pathway program from high school, up through the associate degree, to the bachelor's degree then up through the MBA," Terra State spokesperson Cory Stine said. "In our region, the two schools are working together to be able to satisfy more employment demands."

High school students taking part in Terra State's College Credit Plus program qualify for dual enrollment as well. Heidelberg spokesperson Tony Bourne said high schools that have agreements with Terra State can offer classes that will feed into the requirements to finish a bachelor's degree at Heidelberg.

Bourne said the program "fits what CCP is for and helps them get a bachelor's degree in a lot less time and a lot less money."

While dual enrolled, students will have access to student services at both institutions, including counseling.

The goal of the partnership is to make it easier for local students to get their degrees with fewer hurdles or headaches.

"Making it available to students and making very clear how to do that, kind of demystifies that process," Bourne said. "It makes it easier for them to understand what they need so they don't duplicate classes, they don't waste time or money and they can get that degree and into a career that they're looking for without having a lot of money out of their pocket."