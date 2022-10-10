October recognized as state's first ever Ohio School Safety Month

The Ohio School Safety Center made this year's theme "Know School Safety, Know Your Role - It’s Everyone’s Responsibility."

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — October 2022 is being recognized as the state's first ever Ohio School Safety Month. This comes after Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 583 earlier this year.

“This month is an opportunity for schools to increase public awareness of school safety programs and policies," DeWine said. "I encourage all Ohioans to work together to keep Ohio schools safe for students to learn and grow."

The Ohio School Safety Center made this year's theme "Know School Safety, Know Your Role - It’s Everyone’s Responsibility."

“Students, staff, parents and guardians all have an important role in promoting school safety by following safety procedures and reporting concerns,” said Emily Torok, OSSC Executive Director. “It is important to balance sufficient building security with a healthy, nurturing school environment that reassures students that although there is a possibility of violence occurring at school, the probability of a school experiencing a high-profile violent act is extremely low.”

OSSC made weekly themes to help schools highlight resources within their schools and communities and to provide an opportunity to engage with students, staff, parents, guardians and community members on their school safety programs.

Weekly themes:

Week 1: Comprehensive Safety (Oct. 2-8).

Week 2: Emotional Safety (Oct. 9-15).

Week 3: Physical Safety (Oct. 16-22).

Week 4: Know Your Role (Oct. 23-29).

Other important days for Ohio School Safety Month:

Oct. 12 - National Stop Bullying Day

Oct. 19 - Unity Day

Oc.17-21 - National School Bus Safety Week