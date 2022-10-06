$2.9 million project in NW Ohio to fill regional manufacturing jobs

J.P. Nauseef, the president and CEO of JobsOhio, said the project is prepared to meet a demand of more than 14,000 jobs in the region.

TOLEDO, Ohio — JobsOhio, a state nonprofit, announced Thursday a $2.9 million pilot project to fill northwest Ohio manufacturing jobs.

The project is in partnership with the Ohio Manufacturers' Association and the Regional Growth Partnership and intends to connect those seeking jobs in the manufacturing industry and regional companies looking to hire through a "full-time recruitment partner" and a marketing campaign across 17 counties.

J.P. Nauseef, the president and CEO of JobsOhio, said the project is prepared to meet a demand of more than 14,000 jobs in the region.

“Improving access to the best and the brightest in Northwest Ohio sends a strong signal to companies in Ohio and globally that our state is the ideal location to build and create success," Lt. Governor Jon Husted said in a press release from JobsOhio.

The recruitment partner "will assist job seekers on behalf of employers and training institutions, matching them with local job opportunities in manufacturing, training opportunities at six regional education providers, and/or additional support services found through Ohio’s workforce development system," according to the press release.

OMA President Ryan Augsburger said the recruitment partner "doesn't work for a specific training provider or employer" and can work in the best interests of job seekers and the northwest Ohio manufacturing industry.

JobsOhio said manufacturing is the largest sector in Ohio's economy and provides nearly 700,000 jobs.