Police looking for person suspected of trying to set church on fire, spray-painting 'Jesus is Black'

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are looking for a person suspected of intentionally trying to set Rosary Cathedral on fire and spray painting the message, "Jesus is Black," on the walls.

Fire authorities said first crews on the scene reported they didn't see a fire and there were no evident signs of flames at first but upon investigation, firefighters found that the entry doors to the church had been damaged by a flash fire that had extinguished itself.

The incident happened shortly before 2:30 a.m Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Collingwood Boulevard in the Old West End.

WTOL 11 spoke with a neighbor who lives across the street from the church who said he saw a man by himself at the church. He added the man didn't seem to be in a hurry.

The neighbor said he called the police when he saw the fire.

Fire crews entered the church to check for additional fire damage but didn't find any. The damage was contained to the large wooden entry doors and trim, according to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

The investigation is still in its early stages but authorities have determined the fire to be an arson.

No one was reported injured in this incident.

The damage to the church totals $5,100, according to the fire department.

If you have any information about the incident, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

