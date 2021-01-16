Police arrest person of interest after finding 2 bodies in Adrian

Police did not release the person of interest's or the victims' identities.

ADRIAN, Mich. — Adrian police arrested a person of interest after officers found two dead men when responding to a welfare check Saturday night.

After finding the two bodies at a house on the 900 block of Frank Street, officers identified and located a person of interest who fled the scene by car, according to Adrian police.

Authorities say the person of interest crashed the car and fled on foot. Officers located them a short distance away and took them into custody.

Adrian police are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Rufner at 517-264-4808.