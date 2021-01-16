55-year-old man shot, killed in central Toledo

No arrests have been made. Police did not release the victim's name.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 55-year-old man died following a shooting in central Toledo in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 2300 block of Fulton Street on a person shot call around 1 a.m. and found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim died at the scene and detectives opened an investigation.

Police say the victim is a 55-year-old man who has been identified, although authorities have not released his name.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419- 255-1111.