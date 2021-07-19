Toledo police investigating bomb threat found at Jeep plant

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are on the scene of a reported bomb threat at the Toledo Assembly Complex in north Toledo late Monday night.

Officers have not found anything suspicious but are investigating the incident, according to police dispatch.

WTOL 11 reached out to Stellantis for comment on the situation and received the following response from a spokesperson:



"Stellantis confirms that a bomb threat was found in the Toledo South Assembly Plant tonight. The Toledo Police Department is on scene and conducting a search of the premises out of an abundance of caution."