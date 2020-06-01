TOLEDO, Ohio — An active bomb threat was reported in north Toledo Monday afternoon.

Kellie Lenhardt with TPD has confirmed there is an active bomb threat at Mobis North America on Stickney.

A K9 unit is reportedly on scene and Toledo police have begun to escort employees out of the parking lot in their vehicles. All parking entrances are reportedly blocked.

WTOL has crews on scene working to bring you the latest.

