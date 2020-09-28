Attempted armed robbery in parking lot of Jeep plant

Early Monday, two suspects attempted to rob a man in the parking lot of the Jeep plant on Stickney. One of the suspects had a gun. The victim escaped unharmed.

According to Toledo police, shortly before 6 a.m. on Sept. 28, crews were called to the scene of the Jeep plant off Stickney. A 55-year-old man had reported that two suspects had attempted to rob him as he exited his vehicle in the gate 6 lot.

One of the suspects had a gun and asked the victim to hand over his wallet. The victim said he didn’t have his wallet on him, but said it may be in his car. The second suspect began searching the victim’s car.

When the armed suspect was distracted, the victim ran for the gate of the storage lot.

The suspects fled.

The victim escaped with no loss of property and no injury.

The armed suspect is described as a Black male in his late 20’s with short black hair, wearing all black. The semi-auto handgun is possibly a 9MM.

The second suspect is a Black male, also in his late 20’s, wearing a blue shirt.

Their vehicle is a black Chrysler 300.