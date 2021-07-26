Toledo Humane Society thrift shop to expand in new Reynolds Rd. location

The goal is to have the new shop open in Sept., but it all depends on how quickly renovations can be made.

The Toledo Humane Society's ReTail Shop is getting a new location — and a new name.

The new spot will be in the complex in front of the At Home store on Reynolds Road. There were originally four separate businesses in that complex, but the humane society is taking over all four units as it's outgrown the space in the original store on Byrne Road.

Representatives with the humane society said that there have been many donations coming through that facility, and they believe there is a lot of potential for growth. The move will more than double the square footage the group has to work with.

The humane society is also ditching the "ReTail Shop" name and will instead be calling the new spot "Toledo Humane Society Thrift Store."

All proceeds generated will directly benefit animals under the humane society's care. Supporters will be able to donate their goods at the donation center on-site, where personnel sort through and clean them before putting them out on the floor for sale.

The goal is to have the new shop open in Sept., but representatives say it all depends on how quickly they can complete renovations.

Once open, you can find the new thrift shop at 2320 S. Reynolds Rd.

For more information about the Toledo Humane Society, click here.