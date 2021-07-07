Toledo Humane Society adopting dogs and cats for $25

BISSELL is partnering with nearly 200 shelters in the country to offer reduced adoption fees.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The Toledo Humane Society is a host location for the BISSELL Pet Foundation's summer Empty the Shelters pet adoption event.

The humane society, located at 827 Illinois Ave. in Maumee, will participate July 7-11. Adoption fees are $25 for all adult cats and dogs.

The event is a quarterly and nationwide effort, and this summer's event will be hosted in nearly 200 shelters in 40 states. BISSELL helps sponsor reduced adoption fees.