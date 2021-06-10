Mud Hens announce two dog-friendly games at Fifth Third Field

Hens & Hounds games to benefit local animal charities.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Mud Hens are once again inviting dogs to Fifth Third Field.

The team announced Thursday the return of Hens & Hounds on June 29 and July 13. Tickets are $13 for humans and $8 for dogs.

Designated water stations, mini-pools and bathroom areas will be set up. Fans with dogs should enter through the center field gate on St. Clair Street.

Dogs and their owners will sit in the Home Run Terrace sections 120, 121 and 122. There will also be access to Hensville Park.

Only well-mannered dogs are allowed, and they must be on a leash. No retractable leases are allowed.