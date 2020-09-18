4 temporary replacements for Toledo City Council seats expected to be announced Friday morning

The four new members will replace Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes, Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley who are suspended from their seats as they face federal charges.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Probate Judge Jack Puffenberger confirms that the replacements for four Toledo City Council members facing federal charges have been selected and will be given to the Clerk for Council Friday morning.

Puffenberger received 132 applications to fill the four seats.

The four selected will be serving in a temporary capacity until the term for that seat is up, when the suspended council member resigns or when the council member has gone through the court process and has been found innocent or convicted.

Yvonne Harper (District 4), Larry Sykes (At-Large), Tyrone Riley (District 1) and Gary Johnson (At-Large) are facing federal bribery and extortion charges for an alleged bribes-for-votes scheme.

All four were arrested June 30 along with local attorney Keith Mitchell.

The council members and Mitchell pleaded not guilty to charges against them.

In July, the council members voluntarily accepted their suspensions pending trial, although Sykes participated in a city council meeting and vote in early August, causing controversy.