City council votes to send tax issues to Nov. ballot in 'redo' meeting

Council also approved uninterrupted benefits for the family of slain Toledo Officer Anthony Dia. The revote came after suspended member Sykes' earlier participation.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council votes - take two. Council members on Wednesday again voted on several matters it had approved earlier in the week, choosing to hold a "redo" because council member Larry Sykes voted in that earlier meeting despite being suspended from office.

Sykes is one of four city council members currently on an agreed-upon suspension from duties as their criminal cases for an alleged bribes-for-votes scheme continue.

Sykes is the only suspended council member who participated in Monday's special meeting. Other suspended members are Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper and Gary Johnson. The four, plus local attorney Keith Mitchell, have pleaded not guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and extortion.

Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry said that even though city attorneys believed Monday's votes to approve the 3/4% municipal income tax and the new 1/4% income tax for road repairs to send to the November ballot would stand, they redid the votes out of an abundance of caution. The tax issues needed to be approved before 4 p.m. Wednesday in order to go to the Nov. 3 ballot.

Monday's vote was unanimous for the 3/4% tax and Sykes cast the lone "no" vote on the 1/4% tax proposal.

On Wednesday, the issues again passed.

The existing three-quarters percent municipal income tax funds Toledo Police, Fire and other elements of the Safety Department and goes into the city's general fund and capital improvements fund. It is set to expire Dec. 31. This ballot language would extend the tax through Dec. 31, 2024.

The new one-quarter percent municipal income tax, which would be in effect until Dec. 31, 2024, would provide funds to pay costs of improving the city’s roads, streets and bridges. It would provide for all of the proceeds of that tax to be credited to a separate Road Improvements Fund and the net proceeds, after the costs of its administration, enforcement and collection, would be dedicated and applied solely for road improvements.

Council needed to amend Chapter 1905 of the Toledo Municipal Code in order to move the issues to the next step to the ballot.

Officer Dia's family

Council also again voted to ensure that full health insurance benefits continue to be paid, uninterrupted, on behalf of Officer Anthony Dia’s wife and children until such time as other medical benefits to which the Dia family is entitled become available, or until the children reach adulthood.

Dia was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 4, leaving behind his wife, Jayme, and two sons, Younes, 8, and Maytham, 6.