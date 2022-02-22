Toledo boxing gym owner's compassion, commitment honored with a 'Leaders in Action' award

Harry E. Cummins III uses his north Toledo boxing club to help the community.

For Harry E. Cummins II, boxing has long been a way to reach at-risk kids.

At his International Boxing Club in north Toledo, Cummins has drawn in would-be boxers and taught them about goal-setting, positive reinforcement and self respect for many years.

But recently Cummins, 66, began expanding his reach, attracting a much different clientele to the club. These days, mixed in with youngsters learning discipline you will find an older crowd training with Cummins.

With his Knock Out Parkinson's program, Cummins offers patients with the neurodegenerative disorder a unique therapy to help them combat the destructive effects of their illness.

"I'm blessed to be able to do something I love to do," Cummins said.

Understanding that exercise has been a proven strategy to slow down and, in some cases, reverse some effects of Parkinson's disease, the International Boxing Club developed a therapy with the University of Toledo to help patients fight the tremors, muscular rigidity and slowness that comes with Parkinson's.

And the program is free to participants.

For his many years of selfless and innovative contributions to his community, Cummins was recently honored as a Leader in Action.

"I was caught off guard when Jeff and Melissa showed up!," Cummins said. "It was a wonderful surprise and I am really honored."

