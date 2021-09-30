'Leaders in Action' honors man who lost job during pandemic

Tim Lewallen started a new career and is making a difference for students!

HOLLAND, Ohio — In just a few weeks into the new school year, people are already making a big impact on kids' lives.

We asked you to nominate someone in your school community who is a true leader, putting others before themselves and makes a difference for kids or staff.

The person named our first Leader in Action was an easy choice: Tim Lewallen, who works at Holland Elementary School in the Springfield Local School district.

WTOL 11's Tim Miller and Tiffany Tarpley surprised Lewallen on Monday outside of the school with balloons and a special plaque to recognize his positive impact on the community.

It was an emotional surprise for our very first Leader in Action! Coming up at 6a on @WTOL11Toledo why Mr. Tim was nominated and the message he has for you. @springfield_com #AMNewsers #11Together pic.twitter.com/uu7QCfDQTS — Tiffany Tarpley (@TiffanyTarpley) September 30, 2021

Lewallen is a bus driver and cafeteria worker at Holland Elementary. His daughter, Jessica, nominated him, saying he lost his job because of the pandemic but didn't let that get him down.

Here's what Jessica wrote in her submission:

"My father whose job was effected due to COVID took a job as a bus driver for Springfield schools. So close to retirement his world was flipped upside down and had to learn a completely new career. Not only does he love his job but he also works in the cafeteria and loves to tell us stories about all the kiddos who tell Mr. Tim how much they love him! He took a tough situation and made it into something great and goes to work every day trying to make a positive impact on the kids lives. I'm so proud of him.

He never can let a kid feel sad without trying to cheer them up. He does everything he can to ensure their safety. He goes out of his way to make them feel important and encouraged."

Lewallen got a little choked up when getting the much-deserved award and when hearing it was his daughter who nominated him.

“The fire is never ending. You just gotta keep going. I thought about retirement. I’m not right there yet, but I’m getting close, but this may have changed my mind. So working with these kids is just phenomenal," Lewallen said.

He's affectionately called "Mr. Tim" by the students and staff, including principal Andrew Evans.

A "Leader In Action" is someone who is called to serve their community, someone who is resilient in the face of adversity, and someone who puts others before themselves.

A true leader is someone who acts, not because they are being recognized, but because it’s the right thing to do and this is a chance to show those leaders in our schools how much we appreciate them.