Tinora Rams head coach resigns, investigation into football program concludes

Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate, according to the school board Wednesday night. He was previously on paid administrative leave.

Example video title will go here for this video

DEFIANCE, Ohio — Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse's resignation is immediate Wednesday night and a "school-based investigation" into concerns of possible hazing within the football program has concluded.

"Appropriate athletic discipline has been imposed by the Board of Education," the Northeastern Local School Board of Education said in a statement released Wednesday night.

The board also said it is "not aware of any ongoing criminal investigations or charges related to this matter" but "serious concerns have been addressed by District administration."

WTOL 11 reached out to the Defiance County Sheriff's office to ask if there is also a criminal investigation into Krouse, but as of this writing, have not heard back.

Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave last Wednesday while the football program was under investigation. Jeff Schliesser was announced to serve as interim head coach for the Rams until further notice.

In the statement, the board said it is concerned with falsehoods and misunderstandings and that "understandable and significant community interest has unfortunately led to many false rumors."

Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells addressed a rumor that Tinora's athletic director had been fired.

"The comment about our athletic director Craig Rutter is completely false," said to WTOL 11 last week.

In the statement, the board also said "the district is working to make Tinora a stronger community."

"Students involved in this matter have proposed specific restorative steps to improve football team culture. It has been stated time and time again that Tinora is a great place to call home and anyone would help each other through times of crisis. And that is what this community is doing. The response from the community about wanting to help is overwhelming.

The Board has acted and is supportive of the actions of our administrative team. To protect student privacy we will not comment further on this matter."

Krouse coached the Rams to back-to-back state final four appearances in 2014 and 2015. The 2014 Rams went 13-1 and were ranked 4th in Ohio in Division Six. In 2015, the Rams returned to the final four but fell to defending state champs Marion Local.