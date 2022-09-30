Tinora head football coach placed on paid administrative leave

Superintendent Nicole Wells said Krouse is on leave due to an "investigation within the football program" but not did elaborate further.

DEFIANCE, Ohio — A northwest Ohio football coach is on paid leave due to an investigation regarding the team.

Tinora High School head football coach Kenneth Krouse was placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday, Northeastern Local Schools superintendent Nicole Wells said in a statement to WTOL 11 on Friday.

Wells cited the cause to be an "investigation within the football program" but not did elaborate further.

Jeff Schliesser will serve as interim head coach for the Rams until further notice.

The investigation into the program is ongoing with no known completion time, Wells said.

She also addressed rumors that Tinora’s athletic director had been fired. "The comment about our athletic director Craig Rutter is completely false," Wells told WTOL 11.

WTOL 11 reached out to the Defiance County Sheriff's office to ask if there is also a criminal investigation into Krouse, but as of this writing, have not heard back.

Krouse coached the Rams to back-to-back state final four appearances in 2014 and 2015. The 2014 Rams went 13-1 and were ranked 4th in Ohio in Division Six. In 2015, the Rams returned to the final four but fell to defending state champs Marion Local.

Tinora's game Friday night against Ayersville will still be played.

