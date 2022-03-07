Tiffin City Schools teacher injured breaking up a fight

Tiffin authorities and school staff intervened in the incident.

TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin City Schools officials notified parents Monday that a teacher was injured in a fight at Columbian High School.

Principal Forrest Trisler wrote to parents about the incident that happened between second and third periods Monday when a fight broke out in a classroom between two students. One of the students shut the classroom door to block staff from intervening.

When staff did get the door open and attempt to break up the fight a Columbian High school teacher was hit and injured.

Tiffin Police Department and Tiffin Fire Department were called to the scene to further deescalate the fight and investigate the incident. Tiffin Fire and Rescue crews also tended to the teacher’s injuries.

Both students involved in the fight have been disciplined under the Tiffin City Schools code of conduct and could face appropriate criminal charges from law enforcement.