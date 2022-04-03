Supply chain issues force temporary shutdown at Clyde Whirlpool plant

CLYDE, Ohio — The Whirlpool plant in Clyde will not be running at full capacity next week due to supply chain issues.
In a statement, a company spokesman told WTOL 11 on Friday that all hourly employees, except skilled trades, will have their hours cut for the week of March 7.
Here is the full Whirlpool statement:
"Our 15,000 U.S. manufacturing employees in our nine plants across the U.S. have been working tirelessly to meet consumer needs. Like other companies across the globe, Whirlpool Corporation is impacted by supply chain disruptions and constraints. To align our production schedule to the current environment, next week we are scheduling down days for all hourly employees, with the exception of skilled trades. We are focused on overcoming these challenges and to provide for our consumers who need our appliances more than ever to clean, cook and provide proper food and medicine storage in their homes."
It's unclear how many workers will be affected. According to the company's website, the plant employed about 3,400 people as of 2018.