Tiffin City Schools will provide counseling to students and staff.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A Tiffin Columbian High School junior was killed in a car crash Tuesday night, school district officials said.

Tiffin City Schools sent letters to district parents and the community Wednesday regarding the death of Samantha Bauman, 17.

Superintendent Michael Zalar called Bauman "an amazing person" who was well loved by both students and staff.