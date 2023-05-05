Patios to visit in northwest Ohio this summer; see who made the list

Here's a complete list of some of the coolest patios around the 419 and nearby areas.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer will be here before we know it, so why not have something easy to fall back on when you're looking for a new patio dining oasis?

Including pet-friendly locations and some special mentions, here's a complete list of some of the coolest restaurant patios around the 419 and nearby areas:

Downtown/Uptown Toledo

The Heights | 444 N. Summit St. (419) 243-7565

Fleetwood’s Tap Room | 28 N. St. Clair St. (419) 724-2337

Focaccia’s | 333 N. Summit St. #100 (419) 246-3354

Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar | 139 S. Huron St. (567) 777-7685

Ye Olde Durty Bird | 2 S. St. Clair, Toledo (419) 243-2473

The Blarney Irish Pub | 601 Monroe St. (419) 418-2339

Home Slice Pizza | 28 S. St. Clair St. (419) 724-7437

The Attic on Adams | 1701 Adams St. (419) 243-5350

The Bronze Boar | 20 S. Huron St. (419) 244-2627

Carlos Poco Loco | 1809 Adams St. (419) 214-1655

Chevy’s Place | 702 Monroe St. #5930 (419) 243-6000

The Chop House | 300 N. Summit St. #140 (419) 720-4335

*Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull | 9 N. Huron St. (419) 244-2855

The Leaf and Seed Cafe | 116 10th St. (419) 407-5333

The Ottawa Tavern | 1815 Adams St. (419) 725-5483

Packo’s at the Park | 7 S. Superior St. (419) 246-1111

Wesley’s Bar | 1202 Adams St. (419) 255-3333

North Toledo/Point Place

Carnales Taqueria | 3370 Lagrange St. (419) 469-8902

The Toledo Spirits Company | 1301 N. Summit St. (419) 662-9521

The Tale | 5307 N. Summit St. (419) 727-0888

La Chalupa | 6186 N. Summit St. (419) 726-0700

East Toledo

The Old Bag of Nails Pub | 615 Riverside Dr. (567) 315-8048

The Docks:

El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant | 24 Main St. (419) 690-8330

Hamburger Mary’s | 26 Main St. (419) 205-9393

The Real Seafood Company | 22 Main St. (419) 697-5427

Zia’s Italian | 20 Main St. (419) 697-7138

The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub | 18 Main St. (419) 464-0299

South Toledo

Maumee Bay Brewing Company | 27 Broadway St. (419) 243-1302

San Marcos Restaurant | 235 Broadway St. (419) 670-7849

Earnest Brew Works | 4342 S. Detroit Ave. (419) 318-8344

Shawn’s Irish Tavern | 4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1281

West Toledo

Bar 145 | 5303 Monroe St. (419) 593-0073

Bier Stube Bar & Grill | 5333 Monroe St. (419) 841-7999

Condado Tacos | 5215 Monroe St. (419) 720-6330

Shorty’s True American Roadhouse | 5111 Monroe St. (419) 841-9505

Sidelines II Sports Eatery and Pub | 2111 Mellwood Ave. (419) 474-0000

La Fiesta Toledo | 2500 W. Sylvania Ave. (419) 472-0700

The Casual Pint of Toledo | 3550 Executive Pkwy. (419) 469-8965

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar | 3115 W. Bancroft St. (419) 720-1818

Sneakey Petes | 5347 N. Detroit Ave. (419) 470-9814

Maumee

Barr’s Public House | 3355 Briarfield Blvd. (419) 866-8466

Charlie’s Taverna | 1631 Toll Gate Dr. (419) 794-7870

La Fiesta | 1406 S. Reynolds Rd. (419) 897-9222

Levi & Lilacs Whiskey Room | 301 River Rd. (567) 402-4308

Mancy’s Bluewater Grille | 461 W. Dussel Dr. (419) 724-2583

Perrysburg

*Swig Restaurant | 219 Louisiana Ave. (419) 873-6224

Harbor Town Tavern | 7010 Lighthouse Way (419) 874-8590

*Basil Pizza & Wine Bar | 3145 Hollister Lane (419) 873-6218

Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano | 1320 Levis Commons (419) 872-6100

Tea Tree Asian Bistro | 4100 Chappel Dr. (419) 874-8828

Rossford

Reset/Cameo Pizza | 27250 Crossroads Pkwy. (419) 874-4555

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill | 1213 Schreier Rd. (419) 666-3288

Five Guys | 10090 Olde US 20 Suite D (419) 873-9000

Oregon

Cousino’s Steakhouse | 1842 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-0862

El Camino Real Sky | 2072 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-6695

Smokey’s BBQ Roadhouse | 2092 Woodville Rd. (419) 725-2888

Buffalo Wild Wings | 3555 Navarre Ave. (419) 691-9453

Black Forest Café | 3624 Seaman Rd. (419) 593-0092

Holland

Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant | 7742 W. Bancroft St. (419) 841-7523

Firepit Grille | 7723 Airport Hwy. (419) 724-4441

Paddy Jack’s | 6725 Central Ave. (419) 725-9048

Sylvania

Ciao! Restaurant | 6064 Monroe St. (419) 882-6014

Element 112 | 5735 N. Main St. (419) 517-1104

Inside the Five Brewing Company | 5703 Main St. (567) 408-7212

Rosie's Italian Grille | 606 N. McCord Rd. (419) 866-5007

Upside Brewing | 5692 Main St. (419) 882-6061

Bowling Green

*Arlyn's Good Beer | 520 Hankey Ave. (419) 575-8122

City Tap and The Attic | 110 N. Main St. (419) 352-0090

*Pet-friendly patios*

Gillig Winery | 1720 Northridge Rd. (419) 408-3230 (Findlay, OH)

Ye Olde Durty Bird | 2 S. St. Clair, Toledo (419) 243-2473 (Downtown Toledo)

Cousino’s Steakhouse | 1842 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-0862 (Oregon, OH)

Swig Restaurant | 219 Louisiana Ave. (419) 873-6224 (Perrysburg, OH)

Basil Pizza & Wine Bar | 3145 Hollister Lane (419) 873-6218 (Perrysburg, OH)

Special mentions

The Crazy Lady Saloon (Curtice, OH)

Whitehouse Inn (Waterville, OH)

Loma Linda (Swanton, OH)

Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant (Erie, MI)

West Bay (Kelleys Island)

Kelley’s Island Wine Company (Kelleys Island)

Dock’s Beach House Bar & Grille (Port Clinton, OH)

Gideon Owens (Port Clinton, OH)

Twin Oast (Port Clinton, OH)

The Keys (Put-In-Bay)

Upper Deck (Put-In-Bay)

The Chicken Patio (Put-In-Bay)

Hidden Beach Bar (Marblehead, OH)

Sweetwater Chop House (Defiance, OH)

The Gathering (Findlay, OH)

Stix (Findlay, OH)

Alexandra’s La Vista Rooftop Tiki Bar (Findlay, OH)

Don't see a place on the list? Send us an email with information at AllWTOLDigitalContent@wtol.com.