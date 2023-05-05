Patios to visit in northwest Ohio this summer; see who made the list

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer will be here before we know it, so why not have something easy to fall back on when you're looking for a new patio dining oasis?
Including pet-friendly locations and some special mentions, here's a complete list of some of the coolest restaurant patios around the 419 and nearby areas:
Downtown/Uptown Toledo
The Heights | 444 N. Summit St. (419) 243-7565
Fleetwood’s Tap Room | 28 N. St. Clair St. (419) 724-2337
Focaccia’s | 333 N. Summit St. #100 (419) 246-3354
Souk Mediterranean Kitchen and Bar | 139 S. Huron St. (567) 777-7685
Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer | 1516 Adams St. (419) 243-6675
Ye Olde Durty Bird | 2 S. St. Clair, Toledo (419) 243-2473
The Blarney Irish Pub | 601 Monroe St. (419) 418-2339
Home Slice Pizza | 28 S. St. Clair St. (419) 724-7437
The Attic on Adams | 1701 Adams St. (419) 243-5350
The Bronze Boar | 20 S. Huron St. (419) 244-2627
Carlos Poco Loco | 1809 Adams St. (419) 214-1655
Chevy’s Place | 702 Monroe St. #5930 (419) 243-6000
The Chop House | 300 N. Summit St. #140 (419) 720-4335
*Ye Olde Cock ‘n Bull | 9 N. Huron St. (419) 244-2855
The Leaf and Seed Cafe | 116 10th St. (419) 407-5333
The Ottawa Tavern | 1815 Adams St. (419) 725-5483
Packo’s at the Park | 7 S. Superior St. (419) 246-1111
Wesley’s Bar | 1202 Adams St. (419) 255-3333
North Toledo/Point Place
Carnales Taqueria | 3370 Lagrange St. (419) 469-8902
The Toledo Spirits Company | 1301 N. Summit St. (419) 662-9521
The Tale | 5307 N. Summit St. (419) 727-0888
La Chalupa | 6186 N. Summit St. (419) 726-0700
East Toledo
The Old Bag of Nails Pub | 615 Riverside Dr. (567) 315-8048
The Docks:
El Vaquero Mexican Restaurant | 24 Main St. (419) 690-8330
Hamburger Mary’s | 26 Main St. (419) 205-9393
The Real Seafood Company | 22 Main St. (419) 697-5427
Zia’s Italian | 20 Main St. (419) 697-7138
The Bay Restaurant & Nightclub | 18 Main St. (419) 464-0299
South Toledo
Maumee Bay Brewing Company | 27 Broadway St. (419) 243-1302
San Marcos Restaurant | 235 Broadway St. (419) 670-7849
Earnest Brew Works | 4342 S. Detroit Ave. (419) 318-8344
Shawn’s Irish Tavern | 4400 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419) 381-1281
West Toledo
Bar 145 | 5303 Monroe St. (419) 593-0073
Bier Stube Bar & Grill | 5333 Monroe St. (419) 841-7999
Condado Tacos | 5215 Monroe St. (419) 720-6330
Nick & Jimmy’s | 4956 Monroe St. #4 (419) 472-0756
Shorty’s True American Roadhouse | 5111 Monroe St. (419) 841-9505
Sidelines II Sports Eatery and Pub | 2111 Mellwood Ave. (419) 474-0000
La Fiesta Toledo | 2500 W. Sylvania Ave. (419) 472-0700
The Casual Pint of Toledo | 3550 Executive Pkwy. (419) 469-8965
The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar | 3115 W. Bancroft St. (419) 720-1818
Sneakey Petes | 5347 N. Detroit Ave. (419) 470-9814
Maumee
Barr’s Public House | 3355 Briarfield Blvd. (419) 866-8466
Charlie’s Taverna | 1631 Toll Gate Dr. (419) 794-7870
*Dale’s Bar & Grill | 322 Conant St. (419) 893-3113
La Fiesta | 1406 S. Reynolds Rd. (419) 897-9222
Levi & Lilacs Whiskey Room | 301 River Rd. (567) 402-4308
Mancy’s Bluewater Grille | 461 W. Dussel Dr. (419) 724-2583
Perrysburg
*Swig Restaurant | 219 Louisiana Ave. (419) 873-6224
Harbor Town Tavern | 7010 Lighthouse Way (419) 874-8590
*Basil Pizza & Wine Bar | 3145 Hollister Lane (419) 873-6218
Biaggi’s Ristorante Italiano | 1320 Levis Commons (419) 872-6100
Tea Tree Asian Bistro | 4100 Chappel Dr. (419) 874-8828
Rossford
Reset/Cameo Pizza | 27250 Crossroads Pkwy. (419) 874-4555
Cinco de Mayo Mexican Bar & Grill | 1213 Schreier Rd. (419) 666-3288
Five Guys | 10090 Olde US 20 Suite D (419) 873-9000
Oregon
Cousino’s Steakhouse | 1842 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-0862
El Camino Real Sky | 2072 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-6695
Smokey’s BBQ Roadhouse | 2092 Woodville Rd. (419) 725-2888
Luckie's Barn & Grill | 3310 Navarre Ave. (419) 725-4747
Buffalo Wild Wings | 3555 Navarre Ave. (419) 691-9453
Paddy Joe's Pub & Grub | 1705 S. Wheeling St. (419) 315-8293
Black Forest Café | 3624 Seaman Rd. (419) 593-0092
Holland
Ventura’s Mexican Restaurant | 7742 W. Bancroft St. (419) 841-7523
Firepit Grille | 7723 Airport Hwy. (419) 724-4441
Paddy Jack’s | 6725 Central Ave. (419) 725-9048
Sylvania
Ciao! Restaurant | 6064 Monroe St. (419) 882-6014
Georgio’s Grill & Bar | 5577 Monroe St. (419) 517-5311
Element 112 | 5735 N. Main St. (419) 517-1104
Inside the Five Brewing Company | 5703 Main St. (567) 408-7212
Rosie's Italian Grille | 606 N. McCord Rd. (419) 866-5007
Upside Brewing | 5692 Main St. (419) 882-6061
Bowling Green
*Arlyn's Good Beer | 520 Hankey Ave. (419) 575-8122
*The Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill | 176 E. Wooster St. (419) 354-7474
City Tap and The Attic | 110 N. Main St. (419) 352-0090
*Pet-friendly patios*
The Stone’s Throw Tavern & Grill | 176 E. Wooster St. (419) 354-7474 (Bowling Green, OH)
Gillig Winery | 1720 Northridge Rd. (419) 408-3230 (Findlay, OH)
Ye Olde Durty Bird | 2 S. St. Clair, Toledo (419) 243-2473 (Downtown Toledo)
Dale’s Bar & Grill | 322 Conant St. (419) 893-3113 (Maumee, OH)
Cousino’s Steakhouse | 1842 Woodville Rd. (419) 693-0862 (Oregon, OH)
Swig Restaurant | 219 Louisiana Ave. (419) 873-6224 (Perrysburg, OH)
Basil Pizza & Wine Bar | 3145 Hollister Lane (419) 873-6218 (Perrysburg, OH)
Special mentions
The Crazy Lady Saloon (Curtice, OH)
Whitehouse Inn (Waterville, OH)
Loma Linda (Swanton, OH)
Webber’s Waterfront Restaurant (Erie, MI)
West Bay (Kelleys Island)
Kelley’s Island Wine Company (Kelleys Island)
Dock’s Beach House Bar & Grille (Port Clinton, OH)
Gideon Owens (Port Clinton, OH)
Twin Oast (Port Clinton, OH)
The Keys (Put-In-Bay)
Upper Deck (Put-In-Bay)
The Chicken Patio (Put-In-Bay)
Hidden Beach Bar (Marblehead, OH)
Sweetwater Chop House (Defiance, OH)
The Gathering (Findlay, OH)
Stix (Findlay, OH)
Alexandra’s La Vista Rooftop Tiki Bar (Findlay, OH)
Don't see a place on the list? Send us an email with information at AllWTOLDigitalContent@wtol.com.
