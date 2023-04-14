Local pizza spot re-opens months after Toledo Refinery deaths

The restaurant briefly closed in September 2022 following a fire at the former BP-Husky Toledo Refinery that killed owner Max Morrissey and his brother Ben.

OREGON, Ohio — A local pizza and frozen treat restaurant is re-opening it's doors seven months after the untimely death of it's owner and his brother.

Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasy's, located on Seaman Road in Oregon, officially opened back up to the public on Thursday. The restaurant briefly closed down in late September 2022 following the unexpected fire at the former BP-Husky Toledo Refinery that claimed the lives of two workers and brothers, Ben and Max Morrissey.

Since then, the establishment has created and sold T-shirts for community support and to help keep the spirits of the two men alive. A statement from the restaurants Facebook page about their re-opening reads:

"Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasy's was Max's DREAM and he would be SO excited when he finally got to open in May 2022. We are going to try and keep Max's dream going."

For their opening weekend, Red Eye Pie is having a "soft opening" with a limited menu. They are only serving 16" pizzas and slushies while supplies last.

We are SOLD OUT!!! Thank you so much to everyone who came out and made our re-opening day such a success!!! We will... Posted by Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasty’s on Thursday, April 13, 2023