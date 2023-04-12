Scotty McCreery, Chris Janson headline ProMedica summer concert lineup

ProMedica is staging half as many events this year due to ongoing financial issues.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Country stars Scotty McCreery and Chris Jansen are among the names coming to Toledo this summer for the ProMedica Live Summer Concert Series.

The Toledo-based healthcare company announced the lineup Wednesday morning. ProMedica is staging just four events this year due to ongoing major financial issues.

The full lineup is as follows:

July 7: Killer Queen featuring Patrick Myers

July 14: Back to the 90s Show featuring Treach of Naughty by Nature, DJ Kool, Young MC and C&C Music Factory

July 21: Chris Jansen

Aug. 4: Scotty McCreery (Jeep Fest)

Tickets go on sale Monday, April 17 at this link.

Last month, ProMedica asked the city of Toledo for $100,000 for this year's series - three times more than they requested a year ago. The company also asked Lucas County for $100,000, up $25,000 from 2022.

The amount of concerts was cut in half this year from eight to four.

Also this year, ProMedica exited its sponsorship agreement with the USGA for the U.S. Women's Open, pulled $60,000 from Jeep Fest and suspended a $10 million donation to the Metroparks.

McCreery rose to fame after winning the tenth season of American Idol. His debut studio album Clear as Day went certified platinum and included the hit single "The Trouble With Girls."

"Five More Minutes," released in 2017, rose to No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Janson's Buy Me a Boat album rose to No. 4 in the United States in 2015 and the single by the same name reached No. 2 on the country charts. 2019 singles "Good Vibes" and "Done" also had commercial success.