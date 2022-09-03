Donate Life event promotes organ donation

WTOL and Life Connection of Ohio partner for virtual donate life sit-in April 20 to mark National Donate Life Month.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you know you have the power to save eight lives? If you have never thought of yourself as a hero, maybe now is the time to start.

On April 20, WTOL 11 and Life Connection of Ohio, the non-profit organization that serves families and saves lives in northwest and west central Ohio, are partnering to host the 12th annual Donate Life Sit-in.

Normally, this marathon event takes place at WTOL, where transplant recipients, donor family members and those who support the cause rotate in and out of Life Connection of Ohio’s Green Chair.

This year’s event is going virtual from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 20.

WTOL will air life interviews with transplant recipients and donor family members. Those not participating through live interviews are encouraged to snap a picture of themselves in their favorite chair and share it on social media using #virtualdonatelifesitin and #takeaseattotakeastand.

Nearly 100,000 people in the United States are awaiting life-saving transplants right now. More than 3,000 of them are Ohioans.

The organ shortage continues to grow at a staggering rate, as another person is added to the waiting list every 10 minutes. Sadly, 20 people die every day waiting for an organ transplant.

The good news: One person has the power to save up to eight lives through organ donation and heal 125 more through tissue donation.

The Green Chair’s meaning is two-fold. When it is empty, the Green Chair represents overwhelming sadness from the loss of someone who died waiting for a transplant.

But when someone is sitting in the Green Chair, it showcases a transplant recipient’s second chance at life. The tagline of the Green Chair Campaign is “Don’t let another chair go empty” because encouraging more people to register as organ donors means there will be fewer empty chairs.