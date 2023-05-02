Tony Packo's introduces new collaboration with Earnest Brew Works

The new beer replaces Tony Packo's previous "Golden Ale."

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're a connoisseur of craft brews, get ready for a new offering in Toledo.

Tony Packo's Café announced the unveiling of the "Packo's Golden Lager," the latest craft beer to the restaurant's wide collection of brews.

Partnering with local brewery Earnest Brew Works, the lager is inspired by European pilsners and features "a light golden glow, a hint of hops, and a fulfilling finish of citrus crispness."

The lager replaces the previous "Golden Ale", and is available on draft and by can at the original Front Street, Packo’s at the Park, Sylvania Avenue, and Secor Road locations.

According to a press release, the restaurant invites thirsty customers to sample the lager and says it is "the perfect compliment to the restaurant’s traditional Hungarian-inspired menu items."

Packo's will also continue to offer its special premium IPA on tap.

To learn more about the latest addition to the menu, visit the restaurant's website.

MORE FROM WTOL 11:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.