This classic side dish is returning to all Tony Packo's locations

The iconic Toledo eatery will reintroduce the side dish at all 5 locations.

A beloved, classic side dish is coming back to Toledo's own Tony Packo's after a "long absence".

According to a press release from the eatery, all five Toledo-area Tony Packo's restaurants will reintroduce the German Potato Salad side dish beginning Monday. The iconic dish, which is associated with German immigrants in the region, is crafted from sliced potatoes, onions, vinegar, bacon and a dressing.

The side dish complements the Hungarian-inspired Packo's cuisine both gastronomically and geographically.

In addition to in-house dining, the potato salad will also be available through online ordering.

A Toledo staple, Tony Packo's opened in 1932 and was made world-famous by Toledo native and M*A*S*H actor Jamie Farr, in addition to the time-honored tradition of celebrity hotdog bun signings.