Terra State $6.6 million energy-saving program includes new solar array

The proposed $6.6 million project would install a 1.7 megawatt solar array on campus.

FREMONT, Ohio — Terra State Community College wants to go green.

The plan is set to save the college a lot of money over the next decade and a half.

Terra State Community College will soon be going green.

In a decision to pursue a multi-million-dollar deferred maintenance project, the college hopes to save millions of dollars in the decades to come by improving their energy plan today.

The biggest part of the plan, an 8-acre 1.7-megawatt solar array will be installed next to their Terra Landings housing building.

And along with providing power to campus, the solar array will also be available for hands on lesson for electrical trades skill classes.

"In some of the research that we've been taking a look at, that is one of the biggest potential career fields into the future is the maintenance and work on solar fields." said Terra State President Ron Schumacher.

The solar field makes up about half of the proposed $6.6 million project.

The funding will come from a 15-year bond.

The other half of the project would install new air chillers, LED lighting, and upgraded HVAC controls in all but one of Terra's buildings.

Allowing the college to invest future capital in other areas instead of using it to keep the current 25-30 year old equipment running.

"It'll allow us to get caught up a lot more quickly than if we waited for the regular state capital budgets. And as you can tell, there's a lot of stuff happening on campus already," Schumacher said.

The Terra State Community College board of trustees will be voting on the final approval for these energy efficiency upgrades on Tuesday.