Terra State using grant funding to upgrade technology, campus security

TSCC has been awarded grant dollars to buy new CNC manufacturing machines for training and funding for new security door upgrades.

FREMONT, Ohio — Big changes are on the way for students at Terra State Community College.

A more than $100,000 RAPIDS grant from the Ohio Department of Education will help purchase a new CNC Lathe and CNC Mini Mill to replace the school's current two-decades-old machines.

It will help better prepare students and apprentices for the technology used in potential jobs.

"Our goal is to always match what our manufacturers are using. So, this equipment is a close match to what is popular in our area, and the guys will be learning on what they'll be actually using on their jobs," Terra State Dean of Technologies and Skill Trades Andrew Shella said.

A second grant from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's Campus Safety Grant Program will award Terra State over $224,000 for security upgrades. That money will pay for new safety-rated glass entry doors with electronic locks.

Now, students and staff will have a badge or student ID card to gain access to the school's six buildings from exterior entryways.

It's another project that was on the backburner for years, but made possible now with assistance from state grants.

"It had been something that the college had on our wish list. However, direct classroom learning projects had taken a priority to that, our backbone infrastructure, computer labs, that sort of thing. So, when the opportunity came through the state grant program, this was key, and we were able to successfully get the grant, and we're very thankful for that," Terra College Foundation Executive Director Cory Stine said.

Those security upgrades at the entrances of Terra State should be installed by next spring. The new manufacturing training equipment should then be up and running on campus by the next fall semester.