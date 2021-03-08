Tenants want water damaged fixed in Lake of the Woods apartments

The landlord says repairs are happening, but tenants say they are seeing mold and more water in their apartments.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Last week, WTOL 11 showed you the video that showed how rain outside led to water pouring inside some apartments at Lake of the Woods in Springfield Township.

The landlords tell us they're paying to make repairs, but some residents fear things are going to get worse before they get better.

Four-year-old feet trek across one of these apartments every day, with dad Montel Morris hoping they evade the wet spots.

"This bucket is basically the water catcher," Morris says as he drags a bucket half-full of water from the corner of his apartment.

Morris says this has been going on since June.

"You can tell the water damage, it's actually still kind of wet," Morris says as he points to the wet floor under his carpet.

Lake of the Woods management told WTOL 11 that they have hired a contractor, and have been working to repair the building since they were notified.

"There's been a new roof, but there haven't been any problems fixed as far as water damage," Morris said.

WTOL 11 was at Building H just last week where tenants pointed out water damage, holes in walls and temporary repairs.

WTOL 11 measured multiple different places showing that the hallways aren't level, something experts say is concerning when considering the stability of the structure.

Renters say they're in the dark on when repairs will be completed. The county wants to see some change in 30 days.

"It's a timeframe on a lot of things, but things are going to get a lot worse," Morris said.

As Morris waits for his answers and his apartment to dry out, he's looking for somewhere new to stay until moisture and potential mold are no longer a concern for him and his son.