Lake of the Woods residents have water pouring in during rain events

At least three apartments have water damage; tenants say they have been waiting weeks for repairs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — When it rains outside neighbors at Lake of the Woods apartments in Springfield Township say the same happens inside.

"It's everywhere," a tenant said. "The fire department said they can't help. I don't know what to do."

The last five weeks have been stressful for neighbors in building H at the complex.

Every time it rains, their families turn into the bucket brigade. We toured three different apartments - all with damage.

Damage to the carpet, damage to the ceiling, and drywall that's wet to the touch.

Tenants tell WTOL that the dripping of the pipes weighs on their every nerve.

"You can just hear it; sounds like a thunderstorm on the other side of the wall," a tenant said.

Tenants here say the problems don't end in their own apartment buildings. When you walk in the hallway on the second floor, you can feel the floor squish.

They say they want change now and believe five weeks is more than enough time for repairs.

The landlord is offering them discounted rent but they say the rate doesn't even cover the increase in their electric bills as dehumidifiers and fans have to run around the clock.

Black tape has been placed over some light switches.

"They put that in there so we won't turn the light on and turn the fan on by mistake because the water was in there," a tenant said.