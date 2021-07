Fire crews are letting the house burn under control as there's no risk to neighboring homes.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue crews are monitoring a vacant house fire in east Toledo.

The call came in around 5:15 a.m. for the fire on Euclid Ave.

Fire crews say since the house is vacant and there's no risk to neighboring homes, they're going to let the house burn under control.

Crews believe the fire to be suspicious and are investigating.